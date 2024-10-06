You, the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA vaccinee are plagued with Stockholm Syndrome.

Not mass formation psychosis, that was to deceive you…not hypnosis, no…you are not hypnotized. You are not deranged. No.

Psychiatrists compare the behavior to the wartime shell shock exhibited by soldiers and explained that the hostages and captives and those abused became/become emotionally indebted to their abductors or captors or those harming them, as in the mRNA technology inventors and vaccine makers. That the COVID mRNA technology inventors and mRNA vaccine makers can be killing those taking their technology, they have somehow convinced the vaccinees that they are doing good by them and that they are not the bad guys.

Was and is the ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ thief, the bank thief, the criminal, actually ‘today’, is the COVID mRNA technology inventors and mRNA vaccine developers? Are our ‘today’ medical doctors across COVID who helped lock us down and force the mRNA vaccine, the ‘prior’ Stockholm bank thief? That is why we defend and defended them and give them money and argue for them? That we would argue that their death mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine is ok, that they really mean well…killing us…?

That if you acquiesced, and went along, that you would enhance your risk of survival? Is the last five years, really an example of Stockholm Syndrome, exchanging ‘COVID’ with the Stockholm bank robbery? With the fear and terror and trauma they imposed on you.

One captive even wanted to have a baby with the captor.

I am convinced many takers of the COVID mRNA technology vaccine (Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al.) are in a state of Stockholm Syndrome. It is the only explanation that you can donate money to people who have sought to and have killed your families etc. And show no remorse and no explanation and no inclination to fix the deadly mRNA technology and vaccine development actions they are part of.

We knew out of the box, we knew before January 2021 when the mRNA vaccines were released that they were DOA, were ineffective and harmful. What we thought as to how bad the mRNA vaccines would be, we found out it was far worse as Malone the money whore, Bourla the money whore, Bancel the money whore, Sahin the money whore, Weissman the money whore et al. and all fame and media and power whores…we found out who these people were with Hahn, Marks, Woodcock et al. That these bitches who your Stockholm syndrome entrapment have confused you over, would partake and sit silent on how ineffective the mRNA vaccine was on stopping infection, replication, or transmission. Silent. Until deaths accumulated and they could not hide it anymore. They shilled until could shill no more.

Oh, the fraud of it all.

And none of these fuckers can/could debate me or argue with people like me, Couey, Yeadon, Risch, Oskoui, McCullough etc.

While Stockholm Syndrome trapped and befuddled and addled you. That still to now, in your Stockholm entrapment, there remains not one randomized controlled trial (placebo controlled), not one proper methodologically sound comparative effectiveness research study, that shows the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine reducing hospitalization, infection, ICU, deaths etc. Not one in adults or children. Not one. What exists are weak observational type research designs plagued with residual confounding biases, healthy vaccinee bias, no control for natural immunity, treatments, co-morbidities etc. No long-lived plasma cells (LLPCs) key to lasting durable immunity.

Yet it spikes IgG4 (immune tolerance) antibodies, a dangerous class switch. Plunges to negative effectiveness where the vaccinated get re-infected. That these bitches knowing you were trapped in their orchestrated Stockholm Syndrome, knew that you had a 99.998% risk of survival 75 years old and below…that healthy people had a near statistical zero chance of severe outcome if exposed or infected (if you accept this).

So, did you, like the Stockholm bank employees who were captives, hostages, develop feelings, or care, or warmth, or love, or concern, for your ‘captors’ and in this case, the captors being the mRNA technology developers and mRNA vaccine makers despite clear accumulated and prior evidence that their invention etc. was deadly? And was killing precious people around you? Are our government health officials and CDC, NIH, FDA etc. officials akin to the captors? And we identify with them and care for them, even as they kill us?

It is as if you reasoned to yourself, wrongfully, that the chances of you improving, of surviving, of the mRNA deadly vaccine actually being beneficial and safe, ‘increased’, that your risk of survival was enhanced, the more you agreed with the purveyors. You felt and they knew it, these demons, that if you went along, you would be o.k. That if you acquiesced, they would do ‘good by you’. And just could not be malevolent in some manner. That in it, they would fix this.

How badly and disastrously mistaken you were.

People succumbed to the government health officials and medical doctors in their lofty ex cathedra positions, their white coats, their seeming superior intellect over you…you felt they ‘cared’ about you and wanted to do NO harm, but you were mistaken…they were never about doing good by you for they were ONLY after your minds, your money, your critical thinking, your independence. The shock and trauma of COVID and the lockdowns and the medical treatment that killed, the deadly mRNA gene vaccine (Kariko, Sahin, Bourla et al.) leaves you battered and spinning.

That you would identify or idolize and defend the very ones who have harmed you. Used COVID to enrich and have plans to make mRNA, the deadly mRNA, part of your every breathing future life. That for some of you, you cannot unravel the fact that everything about OWS and the lockdowns and mRNA vaccines was a fraud. Failure!

Yet it was so very complete for you that you fell to Stockholm Syndrome where you even defend and defended them, argue for them, you made some of these people ‘heroes’, who I consider akin to genocidal psychopaths, and give them money after money despite they are buying houses and cars and vacations and fancy hotel rooms and use your money for sex fests, and walk behind them as a lost child. Stunned. Was it the pure stress and trauma of the COVID experience? That your ability to critically evaluate the twisted harms on you have been hobbled. Derailed.

This submissive dynamic has been so strong that you submitted and often willingly to a deadly Malone, Tureci et al. untested, safety untested, dangerous gene technology vaccine thinking they would not be so bold as to harm you and would find ways to help you for it was their invention, they would ‘FIX’ this…you did not know it was just about bullshit shows and double talk when all they sought was fame and money and power over you.

I know them all and most have not one care for you, never did! They laughed at you! As you gave them your hard-earned money! Hoping for help, for them, the very ones who did this, who brought the deadly mRNA technology and vaccine, to FIX it. You did not know that was never the intent. No, their role was to bring more. They have major money to make and even the mRNA antagonists, are turning for they smell money. Many in that arena too never cared.

Stockholm Syndrome persists with COVID, the fraud non-pandemic, the PCR-manufactured fake pandemic, and over the mRNA vaccines, as you cannot seem to grasp that their actions (and continued fraud fear porn shows) harmed you and killed you and while many know, many people do know they are sick and harmed, they cannot allow themselves to accept they were ‘had’.

___

