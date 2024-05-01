Stormy Daniels: "I am denying this affair (or any alleged relationship with Donald Trump) because it never happened"...now if this is true, why are we here? why is this garbage occupying the nation's
court? We must get to a place where we literally imprison judges & lawyers who do this, who play the system to score political points, who work for the other side to take out an opponent, dem or repub
ALSO I’m not sure why Paul is only just reporting this, or why Trump seems to have only recently posted this - (? I can’t see a date) because I have sighted that document months and months ago????
Actually that “statement,” Dr. Paul, looks fake. And her real name is Stephanie A. Gregory Clifford. So IDK if we can trust this at all.