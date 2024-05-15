bonus we’ll include room and board absolutely free. Don’t miss out on this “potentially life changing opportunity”.

That was Governor ‘Nipples’ Cuomo’s offer to get your child to take the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. ‘death’ shot.

So what does the Ghost write have to offer in this 4th submission?

Here goes:

‘Take a bite of the “Big Apple”

May 26, 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo strategically dangled a “Big Apple” in front of every parent in New York. The Governor’s game plan appeared more like an infomercial with the product touted as “life-changing, safe and effective”.

“Get a Shot to Make Your Future” - New York Governor Cuomo decrees. Cue American television icon Billy Mays…It’s Amazing! Attention parents of 12- to 17-year-old New Yorkers. Come join the thousands of already satisfied New Yorkers who have rolled up their child’s sleeve for the COVID vaccination. Your child will be entered into a random prize drawing for a shot at receiving a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college. And here’s the best part, as a special bonus we’ll include room and board absolutely free.

Don’t miss out on this “potentially life changing opportunity”. 10 winners per week for 5 weeks for a grand total of 50 winners. With the average cost of college tuition at a 4-year university at an all-time high you simply don’t want to miss out. This incredible offer, a huge value of approximately $100,000, is proof that the vaccine won’t just make you safer but could save you money too. Sign up right now because the earlier you get vaccinated, the more chances to win. Remember it’s absolutely free. Why wait? You have nothing to lose. Act now.

What a clusterfc*k!

This “pay-to-play” propaganda captured many. Shockingly, parents handed their children over to be injected with mRNA in hopes they might be selected as one of the 50 lucky winners…a gamble. Injected with “something” that was still under Emergency Use Authorization only, as in not fully vetted for safety or efficacy.

Today, three years later, I can’t help but wonder if any of those parents, who took the bait…bite, regret their decision? After all, it was a roll of the dice…a shot in the dark…a ruse. A reminder that not all that glitters is gold. And we have the proof of the many children and teens who were hit with life-altering myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, bleeds, brain bleeds, paralysis etc. Due to the very shot that Governor ‘Nipples’ Cuomo pushed, the very injection. What does the Nipple man have to say now?

May God enlighten us all!’