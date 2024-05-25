Southern Border if elected; I am telling you, if POTUS Trump does not close the Southern border for a season, and mass deport all, he would have been failure in my eyes. It is a matter of survival for us now and he has to fix this. We trust him and he has said he will mass deport and close border.

OK.

This combined with the catastrophe of the fake non-pandemic COVID that he must reverse by reversing the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP and a victim compensation fund…if the borders are not closed and there is no deportation, then he would have not carried through on what he has stated now and then America will be in trouble. We are re-electing him to ensure he does one of many things, one key being closing the border and simultaneous mass deportation of the illegals, the crooks, the criminals in the photo blow for they are breaking the law entering illegally and will break laws once inside.

No sane nation does this, no sane nation takes people just because you show up at the border. This is devastating, 15 million under Biden and Obama, 4 more million by election…we want every man, woman and child deported POTUS TRUMP. And we want you to go back to Obama’s time too.

Over to you POTUS Trump.

‘Ricardo’s brother Sebastian, 18, declared, “We don’t want Trump.”

The Colombian brothers claimed asylum after illegally crossing the border.

They were sheltered at the Yuma Regional Center for Border Health.

According to the Post, Ricardo and Sebastian were then bused to the Phoenix airport.’

Who the fuck are these illegal lowlifes to say what they want in America and do not want Trump? Why the fuck don’t they stay in the shithole hell hole they came from and Biden is playing a dangerous game. He will push black Americans too far and they will stand up soon as he has relegated them behind the fair skin Latino. Race war is coming soon.

