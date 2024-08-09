Tampon 'Tim' Walz as Governor of Minnesota (Kamala Harris's pick as VP) list of accomplishments in just one legislative session in Minnesota; what do you think? Is he good for America? As POTUS?
The 2023 Minnesota legislative session is over.
Here is the list of accomplishments:
In just four months, the DFL majority:
Established a “fundamental right” to abortion through all nine months of pregnancy; all nine months which essentially is murder at 9, 8, 7, 6 months etc. as we know this is a living human being
Declared Minnesota a “refuge” for children seeking transgender sex changes;
Passed the “Take Pride Act,” which will prohibit nonprofits that serve minors from discriminating based on “gender identity” in hiring practices;
Passed protections for women who travel to Minnesota for abortions;
Repealed protections for babies who survive abortions;
Stripped pregnancy resource centers of state funding;
Gutted reporting requirements for abortion facilities;
Expanded medical assistance to include abortion (taxpayer-funded abortion);
Repealed an informed consent law for abortion;
Legalized recreational marijuana use;
Increased government spending by 40 percent;
Raised the gas tax by indexing it to inflation;
Created a new delivery fee on all retail orders over $100;
Increased sales taxes and fees for vehicle purchases and registration;
Passed a metro-wide sales tax increase;
Enacted automatic voter registration;
Passed pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds;
Joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact;
Funded a study on ranked-choice voting;
Passed a bill to provide driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants;
Passed a bill to provide health care to illegal immigrants;
Restored the right to vote to violent felons who are on probation;
Created a commission to design a new state flag;
Replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day;
Declared Juneteenth a state holiday;
Raised the threshold for a political party to attain or maintain “major party” status from 5 percent to 8 percent beginning in the 2024 general election;
Passed a bill to require Minnesota’s electricity grid to be 100% carbon-free by 2040;
Banned so-called “conversion therapy;”
Passed two gun control bills, including a red-flag law and universal background checks;
Provided free college at state institutions to students in families with income under $80,000;
Passed a bill to provide free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students regardless of family income;
Increased spending on K-12 education by 10.2 percent;
Banned Native American mascots;
Raised fees for boating;
Created a hate speech database;
Banned no-knock warrants;
Created a program that will allow inmates who complete certain programming to serve just half of their prison sentences;
Created a state-run paid leave program that will raise taxes on employers and employees;
Established a new legal avenue for prosecutors to seek lower sentences;
Funded a new Office of Restorative Practices that will propose alternatives to incarceration for juveniles who commit serious crimes;
Commissioned a study on abolishing cash bail;
Created a new public database that will assign climate scores to large businesses;
Capped rebate checks at $260 per filer, with income limits, and down from the $1,000 initially proposed by Gov. Tim Walz.
Here's the legislation passed by Minnesota's DFL majority - Alpha News
How can people stand to live in Minnesota with a tyrant like him in charge. Sounds like he is
running a baby parts operation. He has NO regard for a human life.
Gov. Tim "Restaurant Slayer" Walz's last legislative session is the reason I tapped out. I will not be running a business in Minnesota when the lights go out.