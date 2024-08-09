The 2023 Minnesota legislative session is over.

Here is the list of accomplishments:

In just four months, the DFL majority:

Established a “fundamental right” to abortion through all nine months of pregnancy; all nine months which essentially is murder at 9, 8, 7, 6 months etc. as we know this is a living human being

Declared Minnesota a “refuge” for children seeking transgender sex changes;

Passed the “Take Pride Act,” which will prohibit nonprofits that serve minors from discriminating based on “gender identity” in hiring practices;

Passed protections for women who travel to Minnesota for abortions;

Repealed protections for babies who survive abortions;

Stripped pregnancy resource centers of state funding;

Gutted reporting requirements for abortion facilities;

Expanded medical assistance to include abortion (taxpayer-funded abortion);

Repealed an informed consent law for abortion;

Legalized recreational marijuana use;

Increased government spending by 40 percent;

Raised the gas tax by indexing it to inflation;

Created a new delivery fee on all retail orders over $100;

Increased sales taxes and fees for vehicle purchases and registration;

Passed a metro-wide sales tax increase;

Enacted automatic voter registration;

Passed pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds;

Joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact;

Funded a study on ranked-choice voting;

Passed a bill to provide driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants;

Passed a bill to provide health care to illegal immigrants;

Restored the right to vote to violent felons who are on probation;

Created a commission to design a new state flag;

Replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day;

Declared Juneteenth a state holiday;

Raised the threshold for a political party to attain or maintain “major party” status from 5 percent to 8 percent beginning in the 2024 general election;

Passed a bill to require Minnesota’s electricity grid to be 100% carbon-free by 2040;

Passed two gun control bills, including a red-flag law and universal background checks;

Provided free college at state institutions to students in families with income under $80,000;

Passed a bill to provide free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students regardless of family income;

Increased spending on K-12 education by 10.2 percent;

Banned Native American mascots;

Raised fees for boating;

Created a hate speech database;

Created a program that will allow inmates who complete certain programming to serve just half of their prison sentences;

Created a state-run paid leave program that will raise taxes on employers and employees;

Established a new legal avenue for prosecutors to seek lower sentences;

Funded a new Office of Restorative Practices that will propose alternatives to incarceration for juveniles who commit serious crimes;

Commissioned a study on abolishing cash bail;

Created a new public database that will assign climate scores to large businesses;