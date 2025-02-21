BOOM: 'Problem is that running a country is not a business and Trump has no political acumen, only a laser focus on controlling resources for profit. He has no moral compass and cannot recognize the non-financial interests of people.'

See where quotations start and end.

Know that Tanya is NOT a fan of Trump though I must admit I have found his/her contributions to be superb at times. Combative, but good. Informed. We learn. Yet in her response here, has she spoken some element of truth? Where? Some? All? Your view?

My reply, well stated Tanya...but this could be tweaked a bit for Trump does care about the human condition but again, sees it often as a business but well stated. But he is not a cold-hearted person. I think in my experiences, he is a good human being, wants best. In his way. Problem is, life and the like are not a pure business. There are indeed ‘particulars’ and finesses and nuances and non-financial interests often at stake.

Your view? I find this comment by Tanya to be eye-opening how declarative it is and wish to know your view. Is Tanya a rabid hater of 47 or does she make ‘some sense’?