That is the question for Robert Kennedy Jr., arguably the best chance we have to right the wrongs across the last 5 years yet did he exchange a walk on part in the war for a lead role in a cage?
Pink Floyd, "Wish you were here", "How I wish you were here"...yes, today as Thanksgiving, we must reflect on those dear to us, those we lost; did they CAGE RFK Jr.? Did they silence him? The condor
Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here (PULSE Restored & Re-Edited)
One of the most haunting songs by Floyd!
Happy Thanksgiving you all. I miss so much my family and friends who fell during COVID, that f**king vaccine! That treatment, that abuse, all who could not hold on due to the lockdowns, the school closures, the business closures…we must not forget and we must go find them, all the evil beasts who did this and we punish them properly! They are beginning to hide now in front of us!
But today, we give thanks…and remember them…remember them!
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
I think they caged him...for what price?
I wish we still had people here who were honest and truthful about what was going on. Yet many times, their hands were tied and gagged so that they couldn't speak or write. The fogginess in some of their work was sometimes necessary for military ships' battleship grey. The corruption started in the early 1900s, even way back when the people would rather accept darkness and shadows versus the enlightenment of the outside world. It was too bright and couldn't adapt to the changes. I hope that Kennedy will continue for the light, yet we don't know what's threatening him or protecting him or anything else in risk management. He should stay the course of integrity and truth and correct wrongs as he can. He has fought for children's protection via the Children's Health Defense Fund for many years. Why should he change course abruptly and not be himself? I have seen many people die with the increase of environmental toxins over the years, which may have contributed to their end. The worst was five in one day in various locations and different ways—some car wrecks, no fault of their own, to heart attacks, most prevalent. You lost employment for over 40 years, and shock was enough. Some were training accidents, and one was friendly fire.