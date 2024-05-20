The 6-foot social distancing rule we know conclusively was MADE up, arbitrary, bullshit, I did not lie when I TOLD the world Bob Redfield informed me at HHS it was made up; yet I was attacked in media
Gotlieb said it was made up, Fauci recently said same, now Francis Collins of NIH, the GUITAR man, under oath, says NO science, it was arbitrary. So what do we do with Collins? What punishment?
This one rule screwed us, many businesses closed, owners committed suicide…children died, committed suicide when schools were closed…
people died, people must be accountable and if judges and courts say these and those who made these policies that caused deaths, then we must hang them…hang them high!
Have any of those top advisors ever have a regular job or own a business? Are they all Ivy League grads born with a silver spoon in their mouth? Because they just made up shit that cost billions & destroyed small businesses without a second thought or care. The mental and emotional harm that they caused to children is crime against humanity, IMO.
The should be tried, jailed & forced to do hard labor. If ever released they should be forced to do community service. Maybe then and only then will they learn they'll not lie & mouth off.
