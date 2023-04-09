The ANUS of Canada is British Columbia & never to be outdone, now outdoes itself! Passes bill allowing 12-year-olds to legally ‘self-identify’ as opposite sex; need not say if 'male' or 'female'
The radical law lets children change their legal sex without a doctor’s approval and allows residents to obtain a birth certificate without a sex marker. Oh my God, BC is deranged in its politics
‘VICTORIA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — The NDP government of the Canadian province of British Columbia passed into law a bill that allows kids facing gender confusion as young as 12 to “self” identify their gender without the need for a doctor or mental health professional’s approval.
Bill 15 was introduced by NDP Minister for Health Adrian Dixon on March 9 and passed by the BC legislature on March 28.
Besides the law allowing kids as young as 12 to legally change their sex and self-identify their gender, it will also let any resident of the province be given a birth certificate without marker showing that one is male or female.’
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/british-columbia-passes-bill-allowing-12-year-olds-to-legally-self-identify-as-opposite-sex/?utm_source=daily-canada-2023-04-07&utm_medium=email
Justin Castro is the anus of Canada
Yep not legally old enough to drink or drive. And they will require everyone to have a vaccine passport - I’m guessing they will identify people by facial recognition and biometric/ DNA now that gender doesn’t define.