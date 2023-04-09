‘VICTORIA, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — The NDP government of the Canadian province of British Columbia passed into law a bill that allows kids facing gender confusion as young as 12 to “self” identify their gender without the need for a doctor or mental health professional’s approval.

Bill 15 was introduced by NDP Minister for Health Adrian Dixon on March 9 and passed by the BC legislature on March 28.

Besides the law allowing kids as young as 12 to legally change their sex and self-identify their gender, it will also let any resident of the province be given a birth certificate without marker showing that one is male or female.’

SOURCE:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/british-columbia-passes-bill-allowing-12-year-olds-to-legally-self-identify-as-opposite-sex/?utm_source=daily-canada-2023-04-07&utm_medium=email