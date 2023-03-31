Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fizzygurl's avatar
Fizzygurl
Mar 31, 2023

I’m up for the drama...this gon be fun to watch the Dems self destruct.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Bandit's avatar
Bandit
Mar 31, 2023

When are they going to indict FJB! on several million charges? One for each bribery dollar he has received from the many countries around the world to which he's sold his influence?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture