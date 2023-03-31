The Caliphate News Network (CNN) now reports our POTUS Trump indicted on 34 counts; I hope democrats & those doing this know once you set precedence, it comes to you too...
There is a saying...when you go to dig the grave for your enemy, best to dig 2...the most corrupted fecal banal feral bottom-dweller news people at NBC and CNN etc. are gloating; A Pyrrhic victory
I’m up for the drama...this gon be fun to watch the Dems self destruct.
When are they going to indict FJB! on several million charges? One for each bribery dollar he has received from the many countries around the world to which he's sold his influence?