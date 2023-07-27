The DEMOCRAT party, parts of Republican party, the deepstate, the congressional black caucus, so called religious leaders *cough cough Jesse cough cough*, have failed black Americans big time! The
Great Society by Lyndon B Johnson (democrat POTUS) was greatest lynch pin on blacks, destroyed the black family, hurt them forever! destroyed nuclear family, black fatherhood! breed dependence
Bleeding heart leftists who said ‘we want to do good by you’, yet devastated blacks.
Young black males and people with PhDs have the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccine rejection and are also the two groups of people who remain most unmoved by pro-vaccine propaganda. They're not gullible and they know what a con job is. They know what suckers are. They can smell a scam from a mile away. The most gullible and pro-jab are white people and dumbf--ks with Masters degrees. Check out what Ice Cube figured out about taking the jab:
Ice Cube Gives One of the Best Answers Ever on Why He Chose Not to Get Jabbed
https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/ice-cube-gives-one-of-the-best-answers?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
They’ve been trying to prove blacks we’re inferior forever starting with phrenology, did IQ testing and Bill Gates mother started her abortion clinics as a form to f black eugenics.