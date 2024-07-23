The distance the Trump assassin had to shoot at 45 was LESS than Lee Harvey Oswald had to shoot (if you agree) at President John Kennedy! Senator Ron Johnson's initial REPORT below is staggering & we
are left asking, did the Secret Service deliberately leave POTUS Trump exposed? Did they deny him protection? Was this an assassination of your political opponent when bankruptcy, imprisonment failed?
This looks and smells like an assassination attempt from ‘inside the house’ or at least coordinated from ‘inside the house’ and we need answers. Which agency? Who? Which leaders of which agency (s)? Did the democrat party and its leaders and media that literally subverted the elections, and invaded America with 3rd-world scum illegals (uneducated, unskilled) from Middle East, North Africa, Latin America who would go on to commit rape and murder of our women, who tried and could not imprison Trump, tried to bankrupt him, then decide to move to assassinate him as their only way to victory? Is this it?
See Senator Johnson’s (who remains to me a friend yet someone who represents all the finer qualities of humanity) scholarship (Senator Johnson’s preliminary report on the assassination attempt on POTUS Trump, 2024.), in depth preliminary analysis that leaves more questions than answers and paints a very troubling picture (‘The findings and timeline released in this document are very preliminary, and barely scratch the surface of what a full investigation must reveal’):
Senator Johnson’s preliminary report on the assassination attempt on POTUS Trump, 2024.
BOOM: Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says three (3) potential, 'there were at least three different weapons fired that day.' What? I know Senator Johnson personally & this guy is topmost patriot, (substack.com)
Senator Ron Johnson's dedication to cracking this case is commendable.
Literally Alex jones screamed at all hey they gonna try kill Trump and Biden too!! Well they wanted to blame Bidens death on Maga but they had to do a much less good for them plan B by giving Joey a medical emergency like a stroke or similar. Many alternative doctors like for example Dr. Rashid Buttar were killed this way. Spikes in a concentrated amount kills via stroke or heartattack lots of us know this for years. We have watched beloved online docs dissappear right in front of us. Horrid. I also think they gave Trump covid in 2020 during cnn debate meant to hurt him badly but Dr. Zelenko saved Trump! Now Zelenko is dead. Yes he had cancer but I think they added more trauma to him to his heart so he died faster.