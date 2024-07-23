BOOM: Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says three (3) potential, 'there were at least three different weapons fired that day.' What? I know Senator Johnson personally & this guy is topmost patriot,
smart, giving, lover of America, really great human being & I have sat with him in his office at the US Senate on several occasions in meetings & if he says para maybe 3 weapons, it's credible
Johnson went on to say:
"Again, I don't know, but we can't trust the FBI and the Secret Service to do an honest and open, transparent investigation, that's just a very sad fact.”
Does he mean 2 or 3 shooters? Maybe one is the shot that took out the shooter? This is all so confusing…but when Ron says this, I take him very seriously…
Ron is a true hero! I wish we had more congress men and women like him!! 👏👏👏👏
He is a true gem! Prior to serving, he was a business owner, not swamp material.
(Has been a fierce and unrelenting advocate for humanity during and after the plandemic.)
Can you tell I think very highly of him? TRUSTWORTHY.