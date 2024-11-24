The Gaetz are now shut on Gaetz & here we go, BAM, it's now PAM! What do you think about AG PAM BONDI? She is absolutely qualified for the job & the key is, would she be fully INDEPENDENT to do the
job while being loyal to the constitution and do the best for America and also loyal to Donaldos Magnus Trumpos? This is issue for we know AG Garland was conflicted & used lawfare for Biden et al...
Prior AGs and especially democrat AGs worked to use Justice to go after enemies. We need an AG who will ensure Madame Justice has her blindfolds on and while close to the POTUS, is not functioning FOR POTUS.
We want no peeking and thumbs on the scale by Madame Justice…none!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think Bondi will be impartial and not allow Trump to influence her decisions.
What do you think? As AG for Florida, she did really good. IMO. You?
What is your thinking on Pam?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have no problem with Pam Bondi, I think she was the intended pick all along, and the Gaetz Gambit was a chess move. What concerns me is this:
https://open.substack.com/pub/2ndsmartestguyintheworld/p/deathvax-swamp-rising-trump-appoints?r=1657tz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
I had already expressed my view on Bondi - summarizing (for what it's worth):
Bondi did "okay-ish" as AG in Florida (BTW, I lived in Florida when Bondi was the AG).
Unfortunately, "okay-ish" is not what's needed right now for the US AG position. If T45 is *truly* going to war against the swamp, then we need a man's man, a guy willing to go into a bare knuckles fight with the swamp psycho-pigs (because that's exactly what he'll be up against). Bondi is intellectually qualified for the job, but she's a *lady* - we need a rough-n-tough grunt for this job.
On the other hand, if all we're getting with T47 is the same T45 that was going to "drain the swamp", then Bondi is more than good enough. She'll be the female version of T45's AG Jeff Sessions.