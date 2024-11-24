Prior AGs and especially democrat AGs worked to use Justice to go after enemies. We need an AG who will ensure Madame Justice has her blindfolds on and while close to the POTUS, is not functioning FOR POTUS.

We want no peeking and thumbs on the scale by Madame Justice…none!

I think Bondi will be impartial and not allow Trump to influence her decisions.

What do you think? As AG for Florida, she did really good. IMO. You?

What is your thinking on Pam?