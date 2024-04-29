Bannon's daily warning: 'R's' are not your friend and they fully support the conspiracy against Trump... - Revolver News

‘It’s time to face the music: the GOP is pretty much useless. Well, let’s rephrase that—it’s useless to us but incredibly valuable to the Democrats, who pull all the strings and call all the shots. Yet, some of us are still clinging to this idea of a magical “two-party” system in the United States. We’ve been conditioned to believe that even a RINO is somehow better than a Democrat. But let’s be real: that’s just playing into the Democrats’ hands. They want us to think that way because it keeps their well-orchestrated “two-party” charade alive and kicking. The truth is, the GOP establishment is no better than the Democrats. The day we wise up and start treating these Republican turncoats with the same fury and contempt we reserve for Democrats is the day we’ll start making real progress. Right now, sure, we get angry and raise some hell online, but deep down, we still treat these GOP traitors and do-nothings like annoying family members—we might grumble about them, but in the end, we let them back into the fold because it’s easier than finding replacements. Well, that needs to change, and Steve Bannon couldn’t be clearer about it. Even those Republican politicians you think are your friends? Yeah, most of them aren’t, and they hate Trump, too.

It’s time for people to wake up and get seriously involved in their local politics. That’s where real change begins.

Steve hits the nail on the head. These turncoats are definitely not our friends—they’re our sworn enemies. It’s like they’re literally spitting in the faces of their voters by pushing through policies and bills that their base vehemently opposes. And the only reason the Democrats can get away with all these attacks on Trump is because the right is complicit. Sure, there may be a small handful of “good guys” who haven’t been tainted yet, but the overwhelming majority are in on the scheme.

US politics is like the WWE. Revolver covered this theory in a recent blog where Bannon called out Johnson for being fully “captured” by the uniparty after only three measly briefings.

Revolver:

Steve Bannon has been sounding the alarm on the Deep State players since day one. Reading his next comments, in regards to Speaker Johnson, it’s hard not to feel that gut punch of disgust and frustration as he lays it out: “America last, American citizens DEAD LAST.” It’s downright maddening to watch these RINOs betray us over and over. The frustration is boiling over on the right—it’s becoming crystal clear that what we’re dealing with isn’t a “Republican Party.” It’s more like a second-string wrestling squad that couldn’t act their way out of a wet paper bag if they had a pitchfork helping them. This charade they’re putting on, pretending that we’re part of a two-party system, is becoming laughably transparent and an insult to the intelligence of every voter who’s been paying attention. It’s all just political theater, designed to distract us while the uniparty quietly rolls out their agenda. Behind the scenes, it’s the same script with different actors, all aimed at keeping us too busy with the spectacle to notice what’s really going on. We’re being played while they put their plans into action. But maybe it’s time to ditch the term “Republicans in Name Only.” Seriously, what even is a Republican these days? It’s starting to feel like a ghost term—something made up to appease us while the real power plays happen on the left. It’s like watching a WWE match. Everything’s staged, the drama’s rehearsed, and the winners are picked out long before the fight begins. They’re feeding us this spectacle, casting the “villains” and “heroes,” and tossing in some wild cards for flavor. But behind the scenes? Yes, they really do hate you.

Bannon agrees: All it took to fully ‘CAPTURE’ Speaker Johnson was three measly Deep State briefings…

What it comes down to is this: They don’t represent us, plain and simple, despite that being their job title. Leading the pack of traitors are long-time corrupt globalist Mitch McConnell and new corrupt globalist Mike Johnson, who risked it all to protect Ukraine’s borders while doing nothing to safeguard ours.

This is America Last in a nutshell, and it should infuriate everyone on the right.

It’s almost comical how they hide behind this absurd “Reagan Republican” label, as if it somehow justifies their backstabbing. Like, do they really think we’ll buy into the idea that, deep down, they’re the good guys?

ABC News:

While McConnell, R-Ky., and Johnson, R-La., took different approaches to handling Trump, the presumptive White House nominee in 2024, the struggle highlighted the fundamental battle within the GOP: Will conservatives continue their march toward Trump’s “America First” doctrine on foreign affairs or will they find the value in standing with America’s allies? And is the GOP still the party of Ronald Reagan? “I think we’re having an internal debate about that,” McConnell said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I’m a Reagan guy and I think today — at least on this episode — we turned the tables on the isolationists.” Still, he acknowledged, “that doesn’t mean they’re going to go away forever.” McConnell, in the twilight of his 18-year tenure as Republican leader, lauded a momentary victory Tuesday as a healthy showing of 31 Republicans voted for the foreign aid; that was nine more than had supported it in February. He said that was a trend in the right direction. McConnell, who has been in the Senate since 1985, said passing the legislation was “one of the most important things I’ve ever dealt with where I had an impact.”

The contrast couldn’t be clearer: our border is literally under siege, Americans are struggling to put food on the table, and yet Mitch thinks Ukraine is the most pressing issue of his entire decades-long career? It speaks volumes about the politicians supposedly “representing” us in Congress. It’s like Bannon said—these folks aren’t just unfriendly; they’re part of the whole conspiracy, from undermining President Trump to steering the United States toward a “green” Marxist nightmare. It’s enough to make your blood boil, and if we don’t get rid of them and replace them with hardline MAGA types, we have nobody but ourselves to blame.’

‘The biggest mistake President Reagan ever made was believing if he didn’t pick the POS GHWB he would lose the 1980 election. We have been paying for it ever since.’

‘There is no America left, to put first. It was jettisoned with the stolen 2020 election and the persecution of those who opposed it. I don't recognize the current iteration of our country. We are an amorous, confused mess. As Ron Paul observed, Speaker Johnson and his congressional cohorts just put the final nail in the coffin, and don't expect it to be a merciful death.’

Listen to Bannon here:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1783873857331339352