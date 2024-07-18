The hand of God saved POTUS Trump as the assassin shot rang out & my friend Avery Brinkley Jr (got this from a colleague) & Avery shared with me; I got permission to share the Hand of God on Trump
at the right moment! Thank God!
What a beautiful representation of Trump being shored up by Jesus in a time of trouble. Well done. Donald Trump's work on earth is OBVIOUSLY not yet done, as evidenced by the miraculous ear shot 13 Jul 2024, which failed in the intended purpose, to kill the next president of the U.S.A.
Isaiah {54:17}.... "No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue [that] shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This [is] the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness [is] of me, saith the LORD." (KJV).
