My sentiments exactly to all linked to COVID and the deadly mRNA gene vaccines.

Mr. Rogers above tells you about my view on the entire COVID fraud, lockdowns, and Malone et al. mRNA gene injection (transfection). And the planned ‘new and improved reworked minor adjusted’ mRNA transfection injection/vaccine and coming fake fraud PCR created false-positive avian bird flu (or similar) non-pandemic.

Trump’s War 2.0 and his battles to save America will be epic. I stand with him. Firmly but I will call out wrong when I see it and when it will harm America.

This post is cutting to the core. I cannot be silent anymore. I am very concerned by some of the picks for Trump’s coming administration given their open vocal stance for the OWS and for the mRNA vaccine (really this is transfection). They have to put out their positions again so that we the people, are informed if it evolved and has been updated. Changed in the positive.

I know too many people, good people, who suffered (are suffering) and died due to taking the Malone Sahin Bancel Weissman et al. vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech et al.). Many tell me Paul para ‘you are headed back to the Trump administration so keep quiet, don’t you see all who want jobs are quiet now…so you need to be if you want a job in the administration’…I told them ‘I cannot be, I will not be, I cannot be silenced and bought and that I will continue the fight against the deaths of OWS and the mRNA gene vaccine and especially the ‘now’ move to bring a ‘new and improved’ mRNA vaccine so that you can take it for the coming lab created avian bird flu (H5N1, H5N2, H5N8, H7N9 etc.) lie of a fake non-pandemic’ if I am the only person’.

If I am the only person waging, then I am the only person.

Some say that the truth does not pay and many who have gone silent on the OWS and mRNA vaccine and ‘turning’, it is because they need a job and income. I do not agree with that. The word on inside is that they will join in supporting a ‘new and improved’ mRNA vaccine for a host of diseases. Out of need.

I stand against that.

POTUS Trump you are wrong, very wrong, for the Bourla Bancel Malone et al. COVID mRNA gene vaccines saved not one life, no one, no study, no real-world evidence exists, no evidence has shown that, or no study has proven that, and you are wrong that OWS saved lives, there is no data anywhere in this entire world that shows lockdowns, school closures, business closures saved one life, not one! These policies harmed and killed! Not one life was saved from OWS lockdowns or the mRNA vaccines.

They can keep their government job if that means my silence.

It is imperative that the NIH Director, the FDA Director, the CDC Director, the NIAID Director, the HHS Secretary, all stand up the moment they are confirmed for they fought the last 5 years against the Malone et al. gene platform vaccine and lockdowns and OWS, and so it is important that they stand up and declare the OWS lockdowns the failures they were, and as they are, and the mRNA vaccine the death shot it was. No job or title is worth their legacy and the truth, and we will be watching whose silence was bought.

It is time POTUS Trump that you stopped saying that the OWS and lockdowns saved lives and that the mRNA vaccine worked and saved lives, stop calling it ‘my beautiful vaccine’, there is nothing beautiful about it. I call it as it is, and so all appointees must stand up for the truth and if the job buys silence, then they have failed. We were conned! Then.

I have deep regard and respect for Robert Kennedy Jr. and sense and feel he will do great things in his new role. If, however, he turns to calling for support of the ‘new and improved’ mRNA vaccines for future created pandemics, then the public will know that this was all a game and lie and that we do have a serious battle on our hands for even those we trusted sold us out!

The 2 greatest public health disasters happened in Trump’s term 1, the lockdowns (OWS) and the Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine and it is up to POTUS Trump in term 2 to set it right, by reversing LIABILITY Protection under the PREP ACT that protected the vaccine makers, health agencies, medical doctors etc. from law suits, and also move to implement a victim compensation fund to make ‘whole’ all those harmed by the OWS and mRNA vaccine, as well as stop, reverse the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act that absolved the makers from liability. As a start hour one day one! POTUS Trump.

You POTUS Trump fell for a fake fraud PCR-manufacured fake fraud non-pandemic Term one and it costed you. There was no pandemic. ZERO. Many died as a result of OWS, not of the so-called virus (toxin, poison etc.) but because of the lockdowns, the vaccine and mainly the medical management response with isolation, sedation (propofol, ketamines, midazolam, diamorphine, lorazepam etc.), Remdesivir, ventilator.

I have great admiration and regard for POTUS Trump and want him safe and to have a successful Presidency. It is, however, urgent, and it is time you (POTUS Trump) stood up and admitted the truth which is that the OWS and Malone Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine killed people and was ineffective and did not sterilize the virus (did not stop infection or transmission). It is time. Millions and millions await your leadership. I have argued you were headed for Rushmore January 2020, that great of a POTUS, and then the fraud non-pandemic COVID was rolled out. You were misled and conned and I still do think this. So do the right thing and unshackle those you appoint so that they can tell the truth and really go about fixing the wrong we have endured.

Had we done NOTHING, NOTHING, we would have lost far fewer people for it was the actions and OWS etc., the lockdown lunacy that killed most. We brought a fake PCR 'amplification process for DNA, that was over-cycled and false-positive, to detect NOTHING. Our response was to NOTHING. And we killed in getting there. To NOTHING. All of COVID was a lie, a fraud and we killed innocent people and still continue the lie!

The great body of evidence 5 years now (comparative research studies and high-quality pieces of evidence and reporting judged to be relevant to this analysis) definitively show that OWS and its COVID-19 lockdowns, shelter-in-place policies, masks, mask mandates, school closures, business closures, and all shielding policies etc. did fail, have failed and will always fail, in their purpose of curbing transmission or reducing deaths. You cannot tame a crisis or epidemic etc. for a respiratory virus that breached borders and where there is an animal zoonotic reservoir.

It is and was clear quickly that COVID (or whatever this was) out of the gate, 2 weeks out, was amenable to risk stratification and that age and risk determined your prognosis, that your baseline risk was prognostic on severity of outcome. 2 weeks out. The data was taking shape, and the contours of the crisis was clear. It was clear soon as the vaccine emerged that the vaccine never protected the upper airways and never prevented infections. It failed. Out of the gate. The mRNA technology had been shown to be very unsafe long before it was used as part of COVID. So, why was it brought?

All of the alphabet health agency heads now nominated, as they are confirmed, they must call for the stop and withdrawal (and witnessed destruction) from market, of all mRNA technology vaccines (and related technology and products) (e.g. Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech etc.). The data and evidence are clear. There is no uncertainty as to the lethality of the mRNA shots. The deaths are clear. It must be stopped.

