Emerging well conducted research supports COVID mRNA vaccine as linked to the development of cancer.

‘The suppressive effect of SARS-CoV-2 spike on p53-dependent gene activation provides a potential molecular mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 infection may impact tumorigenesis, tumor progression and chemotherapy sensitivity. In fact, cisplatin-treated tumor cells expressing spike S2 were found to have increased cell viability as compared to control cells. Further observations on g-H2AX expression in spike S2-expressing cells treated with cisplatin may indicate altered DNA damage sensing in the DNA damage response pathway.’

This breaking preprint by Zhang et al. gives us more evidence that the spike glycoprotein (e.g. S2 sub-unit) whether from the natural virus infection (COVID virus) or synthetic man-made cellular spike protein (translated from mRNA-LNP complex platform injected into your deltoid) post mRNA technology vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech due to Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Kariko, Tureci, Weissman, Sahin et al.) inhibits a critical tumor suppressor protein e.g. P53, which can lead to increased incidence of cancer. It is more than likely that this is one of the key pathways involved in the explosion of cancers since the roll-out of the mRNA vaccines, January February 2021. Especially in high-vaccinated nations.

In other words, there is confirmation that what we were and have and are injecting into us by way of this mRNA technology vaccine is CANCER causing. CANCER promoting.

SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells (biorxiv.org)

‘Our results have implications for the biological effects of spike S2 subunit in human cells whether spike is present due to primary COVID-19 infection or due to mRNA vaccines where its expression is used to promote anti-viral immunity’;

these results indicate (adds to the body of evidence) that the mRNA vaccine is deadly as to enhancing cancer development, cessation of remission, and exploding metastasis. We have seen this via emergence of TURBO cancers all around us.

‘Abstract

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and COVID-19 infection has led to worsened outcomes for patients with cancer. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mediates host cell infection and cell-cell fusion that causes stabilization of tumor suppressor p53 protein. In-silico analysis previously suggested that SARS-CoV-2 spike interacts with p53 directly but this putative interaction has not been demonstrated in cells.

We examined the interaction between SARSCoV-2 spike, p53 and MDM2 (E3 ligase, which mediates p53 degradation) in cancer cells using an immunoprecipitation assay. We observed that SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interrupts p53- MDM2 protein interaction but did not detect SARS-CoV-2 spike bound with p53 protein in the cancer cells. We further observed that SARS-CoV-2 spike suppresses p53 transcriptional activity in cancer cells including after nutlin exposure of wild-type p53-, spike S2-expressing tumor cells and inhibits chemotherapy-induced p53 gene activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2. The suppressive effect of SARS-CoV-2 spike on p53-dependent gene activation provides a potential molecular mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 infection may impact tumorigenesis, tumor progression and chemotherapy sensitivity.

In fact, cisplatin-treated tumor cells expressing spike S2 were found to have increased cell viability as compared to control cells. Further observations on g-H2AX expression in spike S2-expressing cells treated with cisplatin may indicate altered DNA damage sensing in the DNA damage response pathway. The preliminary observations reported here warrant further studies to unravel the impact of SARSCoV-2 and its various encoded proteins including spike on pathways of tumorigenesis and response to cancer therapeutics….’

Conclusion

In summary, we identified the SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit as a COVID-19 virus factor that interrupts p53 binding to MDM2 in cancer cells and demonstrated the suppressive effect of SARSCoV-2 spike S2 on p53 signaling in cancer cells. Correlated to the inhibition of p53 signaling, the short-term expression of spike S2 caused an altered DNA damage response through altered levels of g-H2AX after DNA damage in cells, altered sensing in the damage response to cisplatin Importantly, the p53-dependent DNA damage induction of growth arrest and apoptotic targets p21(WAF1) and TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 was significantly attenuated under different experimental conditions with spike S2 and this was associated with greater cell viability in the presence of spike S2 and chemotherapy treatment. As loss of p53 function is a known driver of cancer development and confers chemo-resistance, our study provides insight into cellular mechanisms by which SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 may be involved in reducing barriers to tumorigenesis during and post SARS-CoV-2 infections.’

