Spike protein (from virus or COVID mRNA technology gene-based vaccine by Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al.) can drive pulmonary and extrapulmonary microthrombi (clots) and hypoxia (declined blood oxygenation and breathing difficulties) in persons with COVID (more severe advanced respiratory symptoms). We are seeing deadly effects of the spike protein especially post vaccine, to include microvascular occlusion, blood clots, hypoxia and myocarditis.

Importantly, growing evidence shows that it is not that the lung (alveoli are filled with fluid as is classic pneumonia etc. but that the capillaries surrounding the lungs etc. and across the body are fraught/laced with microthrombi blood clots and this is what causes the dyspnea (breathing difficulty) and declined blood oxygen. McCullough talks fascinatingly about ‘permissive hypoxia’ (McCullough uses advanced sophisticated brave clinical bedside approaches to save lives) where with supplemental oxygen we can treat at home as risk of death escalates once high-risk elderly touch the ER door. 28-day mortality escalates dramatically from iatrogenic infection etc.

But the good news is that evidence is building (the body of evidence) to support NATTOKINASE and similar anti-coagulant products (bromelain, tumeric, NAC etc.) that could potentially stave off the deadly microthrombi clotting effects of the spike protein especially post COVID mRNA vaccine. The key with these e.g. nattokinase, is that it acts as a natural blood thinner.

No doubt the definitive, reproduceable, and declarative comparative effectiveness research comprising the optimal ‘gold-standard’ randomized double or triple-blind placebo controlled trial is not available yet as we await this high-quality, most trustworthy evidence (with large sample sizes, large outcome numbers, safety portion, long duration follow up, no stoppage for benefit etc.), we have several observational design type studies that point to tremendous benefit from NATTOKINASE and similar clot busting, spike dissolving formulations.

You the reader can judge for yourself, and we are talking about products that are already available, OTC, safe, effective, not prohibitively expensive. We are facing a devastating effect from the Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al. mRNA technology mRNA vaccine. So, we need help and access to safe products that are showing firm signals of benefit may be of huge utility until the definitive research is mounted and completed. People are crying out for help to rid themselves of the spike protein post COVID shot.

‘Nattokinase promotes the dissolution of blood clots by inactivating plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 and increasing fibrinolysis. It has the highest clot-dissolving potency among anticoagulants.’ (Jesse Santiano M.D.)

Dr. Peter McCullough (excellent informative scholarship as usual):

