Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DGgal's avatar
DGgal
May 1, 2023

A twenty three year old young special needs woman whom i have know most of her life died suddenly April 8 of pulmonary embolism. I went to the memorial service yesterday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
Apr 30, 2023

Why is nattokinase superior to other enzymes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture