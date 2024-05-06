fear! So that you would lockdown and take the vaccine…I am appealing to you AGAIN, read my stack below, DO NOTHING as to H5N1 tripe, accept no lockdown, no school closure, no mask mandate, no business closure, no vaccine, NOTHING for no H5N1 bullshit they are trying to hype…until I or Risch or Yeadon or Hudson or McCullough etc. tell you different, if we share data and intel telling you we have a problem with H5N1, then be concerned…if CDC is telling you, just laugh, and turn it off.

IMO, at this time, based on all we know, just go about life as usual, turn off FOX and CNN and the moronic specious, inept, academically sloppy, intellectually lazy and incompetent medical talking heads they parade day in day out, use commonsense and precautions and always protect granny in your home, in nursing homes etc. That is all. Nothing is needed! No action, nothing!

Do nothing, live life as normal, take nothing…just use your commonsense…trust you own God given natural INNATE and ACQUIRED ADAPTIVE immune systems…go about life…do not fall for anymore of the fear-porn…close your pockets to the ones begging for your money…

Tell them Dr. Paul Elias Alexander said to tell you to fcuk off with your BIRD FLU bullshit H5N1 lie! Just fcuk off!

Again, something happened, something hurt some of our elderly, ‘low hanging fruit’ if you may, persons vulnerable, elderly Immunosenescenced, depressed and sluggish immune systems…but what? a toxin? something that caused respiratory ILI, pulmonary symptoms e.g. dyspnea etc. Yes, we saw it…I think so…a classic coronavirus? I cannot say with certainty. But we know that there was NO excess mortality until after the mRNA vaccines were rolled out in the west in highly vaccinated nations. Across 2020, during the height of the so called pandemic, there was no excess mortality, no excess deaths of concern.

I believe the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA technology vaccine is a binary type bioweapon, stage one is in you who took the shot…I believe all involved with mRNA technology and the vaccine knew it would be harmful…I was told this…directly…I believe they were testing something with PCR ‘process’ that was already out there (circulating and maybe even benign) and they knew, I believe any elderly or vulnerable person would have fallen victim to whatever they released that was casing the respiratory issues alike how common cold or influenza takes our elderly (even a 10 year old can be put down via cold, it is just ‘life’)…I believe there were many reasons to bring the fake COVID pandemic when they did and one of them, one, was to topple Trump by the lockdown lunatic response and use it to drive mail-ins and steal votes etc. They did.

Again too, there is lots we do not know. But we are trying to make sense.

One thing is for sure though, I believe 100% of everything to do with COVID was a lie! Nothing is true as we were presented and if we would have calmed down, and just protect granny, all we needed to do was nothing for it was nothing. This was nothing, and something was created out of nothing.

They created a so-called pandemic out of NOTHING.

A fake pandemic to topple Trump was created, to grab power, strip you of autonomy, liberties, freedom, to transfer wealth to themselves….to even cull and depopulate…the undesirables. And now they are moving to do it with H5N1…again!

The very same people who brought you the fake pandemic and lies, brought you the fake mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine and also shilled for it, represented to frontline lying to you how ‘safe and effective’ it was.

Same people.

It is the panic and response, the NPIs, the lockdowns, the denial of access to hospital beds all designated as COVID beds, devastating brutal medical management of our high-risk vulnerable people with the COVID protocol…killed THEM…ACCOUNT FOR MAYBE 95% OF ALL DEATHS ACROSS COVID…had these beasts in our governments in USA, UK, Canada etc. not denied access to antibiotics (with its anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory properties, IMO the main and critical drug in treating early along with anti-platelet anti-coagulation anti-blood clotting agents e.g. high-dose aspirin, enoxaparin (Lovenox), heparin, coumadin etc. as COVID emerged as less of a respiratory illness and one of a serious blood clotting illness with massive micro thrombi across the vasculature, fine blood vessels etc.), had they not brutalized people with the deadly COVID ‘black hole’ protocol, most who died would have been alive. Had many not fallen to the hubris and lies and con of Malone and the other shills, with their silence and overt misleading, many would be alive today. Had Kariko, Weissman, Bourla, Sahin, Bancel etc. not brought something that we did not need and was not ready for prime-time and not safety tested and not for the proper duration of follow-up also, then many would have been alive today.

in short, I believe they had nothing…granny was not sick…maybe had a cold…stomach upset from the polydrugs the beasts, our doctors, hospitals, already had her on….who knew…but if granny had a little cough, they took her fast to ER and she began her death spiral there….as children, family was all too happy to admit her for they too were scared and TRUSTED…the medical system.

many were sucked into the ‘black hole’ of COVID protocol, that COVID conveyor belt of intervention after intervention all working to and designed to KILL granny….via a 97% false-positive PCR process that had hospitals, doctors keeping them… families were all too happy to leave them there not knowing it’s the last time they would see them…could not even bury them…drive-by funerals…and the doctors, the hospitals knew once they captured granny in ER, they would milk the governments for all the COVID money with each step in the killer protocol of isolation, fear, DNR orders, dehydrations, malnourishment of granny, physical abuse, beatings in hospital back rooms, toxic drugs, abuse of granny, sedatives and paralytics like midazolam and propofol and lorazepam, morphine etc., deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, deadly ventilator etc. In other words, we took granny who did not have COVID or anything, and we killed her with fear, isolation, sedatives, Remdesivir, and ventilator…our medical doctors, CDC, our governments, CEOs…they all killed granny!

Once courts show this in time, judges and juries, then we hang them all!

