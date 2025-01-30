This bi-sexual freak should understand that under a Trump government we will be calling him by his real name, Bruce, a man with a penis...this is one sick bunch of misfits. Just did not get how Trump
1.0 would elevate porn stars, have meetings with them....never got that. Anyway, Alex Jones for WHITE HOUSE Press Secretary!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alex Jones word is applying for a White House press pass, this will drive the left and DC batshit crazy
He, Jenner, a Freak Show.
Gold medalist, Decathlon, 1976. MEN'S Gold Medalist.