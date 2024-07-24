This devastating inept corrupted official Mayorkas who heads Biden & Harris's DHS that overseas Secret Service (SS) that near got Trump killed, is also (DHS) in charge of catastrophic illegal Southern
border invasion; do you now understand how this puke Mayorkas can say 'all is fine at the border'...same shit para 'all is fine at SS' he says...this one man is so incompetent & dangerous to America
All investigations must get to Mayorkas…Cheatle is a baby in the mix…head to the top…head to Garland who heads the Justice Department and all the corrupted lawfare, head to DHS to Mayorkas etc…
We need daddy Trump to go after these people…
But it is Mayorkas who has led the destruction of our borders with Kamala Harris and Biden and with the illegal breach and the potential death of POTUS Trump by standing down the Secret Service. Lots we do not know but lots we do, and the picture is staggeringly catastrophic.
I get it. These psychos want to destroy Western civilization.
Paul, Mayorkas is a traitor, a treasonous scum bag, an evil vulture, an prime enemy of this country.
His job is to destroy this country, he is what he does, and what he does is destroy the fabric of life in this country.