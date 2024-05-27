we need Trump to call on Biden etc. now in public to preserve all illegal immigration documents, tell them and say it that if when you sworn in they do not exist, you will jail them, Biden et al. You will have them arrested. Say it. Preserve your documents. We want names of each and where they are located, all identifying information.

Don’t you get it, not for those let in next day or week, it is those already here, they are here to rape and kill, the USA is DONE if we do not get them out.

Grumpy Steve my subscriber said something stunning para:

agreements made behind the scenes by sending governments, those giving passage, and receiving ones.

if you agree with this, then we have to agree we are being fucked big time by the US…

again, let us see what Trump does day one.

(100) Reports are that the illegals physically attack US border agents in uniform, the police, the ICE etc.; look at these males, do they look like children? why would military aged males not stay in their (substack.com)