This one statement is the one Trump must hammer each day against Harris "Harris does not believe & stands against entering the US as illegal; she believes entering the US illegally is NOT a crime"
this must be hammered daily to make people understand this for under Harris will be pure OPEN borders & US is done! We have a non compos mentis POTUS (had for 4 years) & a dumb as rocks VPOTUS 4 years
This is an example of what illegals are doing daily in cities across USA…this is NYC…they enter businesses in groups and attack everyone…
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.