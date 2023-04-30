Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

An Ominous
Apr 30, 2023

How far has Canadia slumped since WW2!

During that war, my mother and both her brothers worked for the RCAF, two as civilians and one as a pilot. Sadly the pilot died when his plane crashed. Early in WW2 the survival rate for RCAF airmen was brutally low. Now the character of Canadiaian politicians is brutally low.

Kathleen Taylor
Apr 30, 2023

Being a true ally requires reciprocal respect and cooperation. President Trump has demonstrated that he knows how to deal with NATO freeloaders.

