ArriveCan contractor found in contempt of Parliament, ordered to appear before the House in Canada’s parliament

Border agents were livid with it, many when I crossed the border did not even want to use it and told us it was junk

‘{Canadian} MPs agreed to a motion Monday that found GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth in contempt of Parliament for refusing to answer certain questions during a House government operations committee appearance last month.

GC Strategies was the main contractor for the controversial ArriveCan app. In addition to being found in contempt, Firth is also being ordered to appear "before the bar" of the House of Commons to receive a public rebuke from the Speaker.

The motion, adopted by unanimous consent after nearly a full day of debate, orders Firth to appear after question period on Wednesday, April 17.

An auditor general report found that the soaring cost of the project — estimated at roughly $60 million — was in part due to the government's over-reliance on outside contractors like GC Strategies.

That same report found that GC Strategies was involved in developing requirements that were later used for an ArriveCan contract. That contract — valued at $25 million — was later awarded to GC Strategies, the report says.’