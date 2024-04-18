Trump aka '45', the Fatman BRAGG HUSH money trial is bullshit, all to do with NOTHING, democrat leftist freaks CANNOT beat him, so trying to strip '45' of money, imprison him, of have him shot dead!
Yes, they cannot beat him on merit, so trying to expose him each courthouse meeting, they want someone to shoot him dead! be warned; Cy Vance (leftist freak) refused to prosecute this case
a book keeping error? Let them continue, Trump will win New York electoral votes.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.