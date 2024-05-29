FDA official told me that I have to take the paper down (I had sent to publish) and to retract it by writing a follow-up across government; the paper was very harsh and punitive on OWS and the mRNA vaccine and the limitations I saw and especially the use of small numbers of outcome events to declare benefit and stopping early for benefit as a red flag for biased estimates of effect size (as would be stopping on a ‘random high’ that would dissipate if the study was run to same size etc.);the paper had caused a stir in Washington and the health agencies as I questioned the mRNA vaccine before it was even declared of benefit and got EUA…

I told the FDA official NO CAN DO and we engaged on this call and he went as far as telling me, chiding me for working for Trump, in all his TDS, that they the FDA, no longer is concerned with safety, of no interest to hem, their focus was to DENY Trump any victory; remember we were close to the November 3rd election…and the official said that they have moved the goal post and safety was no concern and they did not care and actually he was concerned about lack of safety as agreed they did not demand the vaccine maker do the proper safety studies; I asked what was the new goal post and he said that no EUA will be GRANTED before election else Trump will use it on the campaign trial so they will give EUA after election…so I argued if a drug or device or vaccine is of benefit you have to approve now, he said NO, there will be no victory for Trump…so they are manipulating the FDA system to grant NO EUA then…only after. In other words, the official made me know before the election, on that call, they were at stage of granting EUA but not if it will help Trump. For politics, the EUA was not granted.

IMO thank God, for the vaccine was deadly.

I think in hindsight this worked out well for Trump 45 for he ‘lost’ wink wink nod nod, as we know, and no EUA was granted before the election and the vaccine was ONLY rolled out after he left office…this benefitted him for all of the mandates and harms are on Biden and Obama et al. Trump made it clear he would not mandate it and I think this was one of the reasons the evil forces did not grant EUA for 45 would not have mandated before he left office, and it would have been impossible for a new Biden administration to argue for a mandate when the prior health agencies said NO…

so IMO, Trump won, they would have pinned all harms on him…so now Biden et al. with their mandates and harms must wear this…but 45 Trump must be empathetic to the harms and declare his steps on election to deal with the LIABILITY protection waiver and implementing a victim compensation fund.

So, in these evil FDA crooks, they worked to deny Trump any victory before the election, so no EUA, yet helped him, for the mandates and harms are not his baby…its Biden’s. IMO, the vaccines never worked, no evidence whatsoever, just heresy, and wishful thinking, and were always harmful so it is so good no EUA was granted under Trump.

There were people with me in that call listening in, and I was on speaker…