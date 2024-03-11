Trump: "how could a plane (a 767/747) possibility go through the steel"...SAGE HANA's recent stack mirrors what I said prior that Trump said on 911, that a plane could NOT bring down the buildings
the building were built to withstand the planes...see SAGE's stack: https://sagehana.substack.com/p/donald-trump-september-11-2001-i...substack will not allow to past the stack
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump: "how could a plane (a 767/747) possibility go through the steel"...SAGE HANA's recent stack mirrors what I said prior that Trump said on 911, that a plane could NOT bring down the buildings
The physics and science prove that the "official" 9/11 narrative is impossible. WTC 7 alone proves the narrative false.
Overwhelming proof 9/11 was a false flag operation.
https://open.substack.com/pub/keihatsu/p/the-official-account-of-911-is-impossible?r=2kx8r6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
The fact that Building 7 imploded exactly like the Twin Towers fell and in such a short amount of time shows that it was already rigged to implode upon impact. But no plane touched it. The owner was on live tv and said there were “fires” so he decided to “pull it!” How much did he know?