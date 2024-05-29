Trump just said millions have come in illegally at Southern Border ~16 million illegals under Biden & Obama & many are from jails & insane asylums; so he will use local police too to mass deport
he said local police know everything, they coming in from Congo, it's an invasion, from Asia, from Africa & Trump said like Eisenhower, he will do a massive deportation; he will also MASS fire federal
personnel…we will see prosecutions…
Trump said again today the largest deportation will happen in his administration, millions and millions…
OK, POTUS Trump, I support you and will and we stand by and hold you to your word, this is fantastic for our nation is in peril now, it has been invaded by Biden and Obama…
I do not think local police can do this alone, as at times force, deadly force, will need to be used when the illegals threaten police lives…POTUS Trump, be warned, local police cannot do it alone…SO PLAN for that…use our military, our national guard, and new forces if need be…but you must close borders and deport every single illegal! 20-30 million if we have to.
Trump needs to know that attacks on him really are attacks on us The People…so we need him to punish and be our tip of the spear…
This illegal mass immigration is happening all over the world. Many of spoken about this easily 20 years ago. Nothing is happening. Many countries in Europe and look at UK, they all have mass illegal immigration. I do not know how we can fix this. Does anyone remember during the Clinton era, the story about the little boy Elian Gonzales? The FBI guys with the guns pointed at the closet at poor little Elian ... at some house in Florida??. The left is messed up. they are being led by Satan
He must get on with this.