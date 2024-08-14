IMO, a combination of Tucker Carlson, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Don Jr. have hurt him badly in pushing JD Vance on him and I am no fool, Vance was NOT Trump’s choice, if Trump could tonight move him ‘easily’, he would! My opinion. They may have meant well but wrong choice. Hurt Trump. But help him now fix it!

Trump loves winning and is a winner and this is not working. I have said, August 22nd as Harris accepts the democrat nomination, is when Trump MUST swap out Vance and introduce his NEW VP pick, he will have FREE advertising, 100 million eye balls, all media will break away from Harris and cover this stunning church bell balls move and the race will be reset…the replacement must at least be female and ideally a minority female…optics are key now and there are such women available as qualified and are qualified to be POTUS if need be. I like Vance but he is not what is needed now. We need a war time VP and he is NOT. I like him like you and stand behind the ticket if this is it, but there is time, Trump is floundering…he must act. He usually does! He is falling and Harris has not yet peaked…

Trump must consider the importance of August 22nd during Harris’s acceptance speech as it will render her speech moot and suck all the oxygen out of it and cause all media to cover his VP switch. They play filthy games, the democrats, so Trump must too…no respect for them, no kindness…you must be ruthless now!

Vance has not done for Trump what a VP should have and lots of it self-inflected. I do not wish to get into it, I just want the BEST ticket and this is NOT it.

Trump remains the ONLY option, today, I think the best option and he is a good man, great American, loves his peoples, nation, flag, IMO January 2020 he was destined for Rushmore but the lockdown lunacy and its failure (and OWS and the brought deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. gene vaccine) hurt him and Fauci et al. achieved what they were picked to do, which was to damage Trump’s re-lection.

I stand behind Trump fully. He is the best option and to MAGA!

Trump can regain that stature and get to Rushmore but more importantly, he can save America…we have one shot here. We cannot survive 4 years of Harris Walz. Their records show that.

I even think Trump may gain if he stands up and calls on democrats etc. to allow Bobby Kennedy Jr. onto the debate stage, FOX, any at this stage. Kennedy Jr. will hammer Harris and help Trump. Do not worry about his damage of Trump, it will be less. Kennedy Jr. will actually help Trump for he can better prosecute Harris’s devastating record and be Trump’s junkyard dog, if you will!

And those who will comment that I should not question, let me tell you ahead of time, this is my stack, stay or leave or you can comment or not. Do not insult or threaten please always. Civil and peaceful always. But maybe you should respond by having some ideas and suggestions, debate my input here, to help, not just wrench and criticize and whine. Come with alternatives for Trump is in trouble.

If Trump keeps Vance, he must get him help on stage e.g. mom and pop folk to talk, women, minorities, to talk, strong folk to help him…Trump and Vance must stop all personal attacks, we get it, and focus only on the failed policies of Harris and Walz and Biden…prosecute them via listing each rally the 20 items (and some) from the RNC platform:

SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR! STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO A MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS! DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION, AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY -- ALL MADE IN AMERICA END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD'S RESERVE CURRENCY FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS

MAGA!

