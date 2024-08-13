tens of millions, maybe 100 million will be watching, many Republicans, undecideds, swing, democrats…as soon as Kamala is introduced, announce it, the media will ALL cut away and spend that hour covering Trump’s announcement….

and it will rattle Kamala midstream of her speech and the democrats…even if the find out the plan here….cannot prepare for that…as it will be BREAKING news and will give Trump’s new VP huge airtime FREE and introduction immediately to 100 million especially SWING, and all the talk that night and next 72 hours that weekend would be on Trump’s new VP (keep it very secret until) and the race officially begins that moment, reset, and the democrats would be scrambling. They reset their team with the fraud insertion of someone with ZERO delegates as the POTUS nominee, using a ‘bait and switch’ first debate in June to give her time to package….they have now chosen their VPOTUS who WAS Harris herself and now it is Tampon Tim Walz…so 80 days…

on August 22nd during Harris’s speech, it will shake to political world in US and globally if the change is made and announced THEN….as soon as Harris begins speaking…make sure this person is bullet proofed, ready to serve as POTUS, can be elected in 4 years as POTUS, and can bang at Harris and Walz, ideally a female minority…strong…

and if the decision is to keep Vance, love him as I do and admire him as I do, misguided a decision as that would be, then they must help him and re-do him:

1)no more talk about mother and drugs and hilly billy etc. we got it, focus on issues ONLY!

2)no more cat lady and the like, tell us now JD all the shit you said so that we can table it, get it out there and deal with it NOW once and for all

3)his speech must pick up in cadence, too flat, monotone; at present, it’s a power-point presentation; end the attacks, personal on Harris or Walz…focus on issues, border, crime, rapes and killings of American girls by illegals, illegals, wars, inflation, economy, unity, trans gendering of the nation, sex change operations on our kids, tampons in bathrooms of little boys, outlawing BLM, antifa, prosecution of those who brought fake COVID and the mRNA vaccine etc.

4)he has to do many more rallies

5)he has to ensure he has women and minorities speak at his rallies midway…to re-amp the crowds…all the time….

6)Trump must name some minorities now to his shadow cabinet, some women to help blunt the woman and minority card Kamala is playing and the media

7)Trump and Vance to remind people he was nearly assassinated

8)stop attacks on Kemp etc., stop, focus on issues.

9)speak to unify the nation, reaching across the isles

10)you are fighting for the middle 10%, both parties, the base is booked and you are really waging a campaign in 6 to 7 states…focus, be tight, disciplined…

11)today I would say it’s not that I fear Bobby Kennedy Jr would take votes from you Trump for I want you to win for you are the ONLY option, but both parties should have ensured Kennedy Jr. was in debates too, it would have been fair and would have allowed voters to see all options, and it would have helped even Kennedy Jr. bring undecideds and democrats to Republican side…his VP pick would help in the VP debate to flesh out the failure of Walz and help give voters a clear picture of Vance etc…IMO…he Bobby Jr., could have helped flesh out the key issues…if we are for free speech and openness, fairness, transparency, liberty, hen it was wrong to exclude Jr. even if he was against you, voters are smart enough to know that their best shot would be to vote for you Trump…he would help you on stage prosecute Harris…I think opportunity lost. Bobby Jr. has great things to offer USA…as much as I am not a democrat or leftist…he is fundamentally a good American…loves his nation and flag.

12)we are looking to the future, beyond 2024 and to 2028…this is how we needed to view the VP pick.

So back to Vance and re-tooling him, my suggestion if it means anything:

And each time Vance comes out, let him list these 20 from your RNC platform and talk about these, you too POTUS Trump, to stay on message…tell us how you will achieve this 5 times a day (add to these if you can in your rallies):