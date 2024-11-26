Trump must go after the beasts in New York, the lawyers, the prosecutors etc. on their fraud made up charges; he must get DISMISSAL WITH 'PREJUDICE' so that no other prosecutor can charge him again
the judge must dismiss that way, NOT 'without prejudice' & Trump must not let Smith & Letitia off the hook, Bragg or Willis, NO, he must drag them into court & punish them for prosecutorial misconduct
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm getting real tired of all media saying Trump should not seek retribution. Let bygones be bygones. We're not talking about a well fought campaign and the loser is graciously giving up the keys to the White House.
We're talking about a political machine that uses the Justice system to destroy its enemies.
In kind Trump has every right to seek real Justice because we are looking at a criminal act. We can't lay down because their specialty is exploiting weakness.
Hell, I'm waiting for someone to throw the act of treason in the ring but no one has the cohones to do it even though it's real.
Totally agree. It's time to end the reign of Lawfare once and for all.