I am calling on him to do another debate and once he can hold and not fall for the insults, he should. He has learnt she is a lawyer and prosecutor, so she approached it as a court room to rankle her opponent in the court room. He has to come at the debate same. He underestimated her and I think not doing the primaries and ONLY rallies, he was not forced to prepare for the primaries and may have thought that his rally audience did not need preparation, and he is right. But a debate needs preparation, and he was not fully prepared, let’s be honest. Yes, biased moderators, corrupted, crooked but we knew that ahead of time and in the past he blew others away on the stage. She rattled off facts and even if bullshit lies, it’s about optics. He was not disciplined enough in the debate and did not answer the questions exactly. He has to be disciplined but we elected him and love him because of all of these issues. We love him imperfect and saying stupid things at times and great things at other times. He is raw, as is and it is great IMO. But he walked into the debate as NORMAL, she walked into it as a courtroom and tried hard to get him to scream out ‘you can’t handle the truth’ etc. That moment…to attack her. I give him all the marbles for holding for if it were me, I would have cussed her out. She was disrespectful of him as the former POTUS, and he was by calling her ‘she’.

He should do the other debate, prepare, do not speak out of turn, and just come balls to the wall and hit her on all the wrongs…prosecute her as she did to him.

That is my opinion.

One more issue, as we remember 9/11 and the pain of it, we must remember the FIRST attack on the World Trade Center, remember in 1990 or so under George Bush Sr. when bad actors exploded a bomb in the basement carparks? They tried to bring it down then but failed. Remember? We are also now left with the ravages of the PATRIOT ACT like how we are left with the ravages of COVID fraud. These subversive bitches had PATRIOT ACT ready to go, as they had the fraud COVID lockdown lunacy and vaccine response ready to go for a fraud fake PCR-manufactured non-pandemic.

We the people are always left with governments and bad subversive malevolents always seeking to accrue and take power and to maximally abuse us with that power they take. They move like white sharks looking for food, always, their food is a ‘crisis’ or issue, and once one turns up and they themselves may even cause the crisis, then they take power…and the solutions are worse than the crisis. Cloward-Piven all the way homies! And these bad bitches never ever return things to how they found it, never give the power they took, back, no, the new normal is the new reset level of power taken.

We need reprieve.

