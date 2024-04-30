Trump: “There is a definite antiwhite feeling in the country,” he tells TIME, “and that can’t be allowed either.” "Donald Trump thinks he’s identified a crucial mistake of his first term: He was too
nice....I agree, now its balls to the wall and 45, Trump, must come loaded for bear, for retribution, vengeance, punishment to all who did wrong...he MUST, we have a nation to fix & we do it LEGALLY
I like this…
Absolutely.
Do not worry. Your savior, Trump will save you.