‘Two years prior to the shooting:

Former President Donald Trump’s security detail complained they were not being given enough resources and personnel by the Secret Service.

Thursday, July 11:

Gunman Thomas Crooks is identified as a person of interest.

Friday, July 12:

Crooks practices at a shooting range.

Saturday July 13:

Crooks buys a five-foot ladder at The Home Depot, and 50 rounds of ammunition from a gun store.

Crooks drives his car, with an explosive device in the trunk and wired to a transmitter, an hour north to the Trump rally in Butler, Penn.

Crooks is “able to fly a drone and get aerial footage of the Pennsylvania fairgrounds shortly before the former president was set to speak there.”

Crooks uses a bike to scout the rally grounds, unimpeded.

9am: Butler County Emergency Services (Butler ESU) provides a security briefing for the local SWAT teams and police assigned to the rally. Secret Service does not attend. During the briefing, Butler ESU provides images of the outside security perimeter that local law enforcement is responsible for. The images do not include the American Glass Research (AGR) building the shooter, Thomas Crooks, climbed.

10:30am: Local police tasked with guarding the perimeter of the rally site are stationed in the AGR building on the second floor, noticed suspicious character. This is the building Crooks climbs to shoot Trump.

5pm: Crooks is identified by authorities as a person of interest. He was flagged as acting suspiciously near a screening entrance.

5:10pm: One of two local law enforcement snipers in the AGR building sees Crooks, who seems “suspicious.”

5:14pm: One of the local law enforcement snipers takes at least two photos of crooks. (One of the pictures appears to show Crooks on his phone).

5:28pm: The same police sniper photographs a bicycle and a backpack nearby.

5:32pm: The same police sniper sees Crooks again near the building apparently looking at news feeds on his phone and holding a range finder. Shortly after, the sniper reports the suspect to a group text of other law enforcement snipers on site, and is instructed to report the suspect to “command.”

5:41pm: The same police sniper calls into “command” to report the suspect, and describes the suspect’s appearance, and notes that he has a range finder.

5:45pm: The same police sniper texts the Beaver Emergency Services Group Command about the suspect and instructs them to relay the message to “command,” which includes Secret Service.

5:52pm: Secret Service snipers spot Crooks on the roof.

5:59pm: A Beaver County law enforcement operator receives confirmation from a Butler County SWAT commander that “command,” which includes Secret Service, has been made aware of the messages, and requested more information about the suspect’s location. Trump is not warned or warded off taking the stage.

At some point around this time, Crooks uses an air conditioning unit (or ladder) to climb onto the gently-sloped roof of the building with the local police snipers inside. The building has a direct line of sight to Donald Trump’s podium and is only 133 yards away.

6:02pm: Trump takes the stage.

People in the crowd tell officers that a suspicious man has climbed to the roof of the building. Over the course of several minutes, additional people begin alerting police and pointing to Crooks on the roof.

6:11pm:

(12 seconds before the shooting) A police officer walks around the building. People start to run away.

An armed police officer climbs on the roof to confront Crooks but loses his grip or lets go when Crooks turns toward him.

(11 seconds before the shooting) Secret Service “acquires target” but does not shoot.

(5 seconds before the shooting) More people yell about the man on the roof with a gun.

(4 seconds before the shooting) More people spot the shooter and yell “Right here!”

Crooks fires at Trump and continues shooting. It’s been well over an hour since Crooks was first identified on site as a suspicious person.

According to one report, at least one local police authority shoots at Crooks. No word on how many times, or whether any of the shots hit Crooks.

(26 seconds after first shot) Secret Service sniper shoots Crooks.

Shortly after the shooting, a man in a gray suit climbs the ladder to the building and instructs local police there to send photos of the shooting to a particular text number, which they did. The text number may belong to an Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms official.

Tuesday, July 17:

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle tells a reporter that the gently sloped roof provided a safety hazard to Secret Service snipers, and so none were placed on the building as part of the rally’s security plan.

Saturday July 20:

(From CNN) A spokesperson for the Secret Service says in a statement that the agency has not provided certain resources in the past, but has instead provided other security measures including from local partners. A Secret Service official tells CNN that examples of these alternatives included having local sniper teams in place when the Secret Service could not provide their own, or having hand-held magnetometers and other measures established at certain events where larger, walk-through magnetometers weren’t available. However, the Secret Service denies security was short on the day of the rally.

Monday July 22:

Cheatle testifies to House Oversight Committee.’

