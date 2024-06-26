Tucker Carlson, sometimes I go warm on Tucker then he goes through these periods of very stunning interviews that make you appreciate the man! Listen to him here on Mike Pompeo's threat to jail him as
to Assange; this short clip is stunning & this is how we must be, open, clear, explicit, transparent; Tucker is burning it all down & he has to for them to be 'hands off'; remember this is how to roll
https://x.com/i/status/1805608549277417653
Indeed, Western civilization is governed by a perilous group of narcissistic leaders who endanger not only our freedom but also our survival.
Nice article. Thanks 🙏🏼