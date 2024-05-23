The Ultimate First Aid Emergency Kit:

Between 2009 and 2016, the price of EpiPens, which approximately 3.6 million Americans use annually to treat life-threatening anaphylactic reactions, surged by about 500%.

New RED First Aid Kit Contains the EpiPen

This is why The Wellness Company has introduced the Ultimate First Aid Emergency Kit, which includes:

Epinephrine with generic EpiPen (you'll save hundreds of dollars).



Methylprednisolone is FDA-approved for acute asthma, Crohn’s disease, dermatitis, acute gout flare, multiple sclerosis, allergic rhinitis, lupus, ulcerative colitis, urticaria, and more common ailments.



Cephalexin provides excellent coverage for skin and soft tissue bacterial infections often associated with traumatic injury.



Mupirocin is a topical antibiotic for abrasions, lacerations, burns, dermatoses, and other lesions.



Benzocaine relieves pain from toothache, denture and gum irritation, cold, and canker sores.



Instant glucose is ideal for hypoglycemia-prone diabetics or those undertaking extreme physical activity in remote areas.

