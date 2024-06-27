Two Belgium Brussels locations remain the 'FINISHING' school for terrorists, most major terror attacks begin here, most devastating terrorists touch Molenbeek in some manner
Schaerbeek & Molenbeek, where terrorists go to 'finish' training & beta test & refine the attack! pass through Molenbeek; I have written about this, see below stacks; the 'who' is 'who' of terror
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oh look father. Foolish sheeple welcoming the religion of pieces to their nation who show gratitude by raping and murdering.
Meanwhile police, the injustice CYSTem and delusional dupes defend terrorists and scapegoat responsible citizens, right tavarres?
<Read this. I know exactly what happened here.
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/world/man-who-killed-2-connecticut-officers-likely-fueled-by-a-prior-interaction-with-police-report-says/ar-BB1oXDt4?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=2608d947bf134c01956a344552c4dce8&ei=11
This article has two words in it that exposes the two responsible for the deaths of officers,. Those words are ALCOHOL AND DRUGS.
In a country where fake leaders like turdo and his ASSministration that declares liquor and beer stores essential services and legalizes what every crime squad officer I talked to is the worst gateway drug ever, (weed) it is no wonder the state of moral decline all western nations suffer.
I have talked to many who agree with me that the real problem is fake leaders like turdo, biDUMB, ovomit, macron, merkel, etc.
Two officers were killed because a man was influenced by drugs and alcohol. Turdo is a f*cking fool and enemy of all that is good as are biDUMB, ovomit and the others I have mentioned. The best thing for all western nations would be for its wokist wanker leaders to join the lemmings and throw themselves off a high cliff to their demise. Many are enemies of all that is good.
You should read about Gladio. Most terror attacks are false flag to justify police and intelligence agencies getting more power and money.