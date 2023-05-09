Share this postAlexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for Americaultra MAGA: I am ultra MAGA in the house, Trump train! no question! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreultra MAGA: I am ultra MAGA in the house, Trump train! no question! Dr. Paul AlexanderMay 09, 202366Share this postAlexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for Americaultra MAGA: I am ultra MAGA in the house, Trump train! no question! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore461ShareAlexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe66Share this postAlexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for Americaultra MAGA: I am ultra MAGA in the house, Trump train! no question! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore461Share
Glad to hear that. The deep state criminal regime plan to continue to falsely charge Trump, with the intention of preventing him from running for President.
Why? Because the criminal regime know that Trump stands with and for the people, and for the Rule of Law and for the Constitution. They do not.
The deep state know that they rigged and stole the election in 2020, and committed treason. They have no qualms about killing Americans to maintain their illegal power. They WANT a nuclear war. They WANT the country invaded by millions of illegal alien criminals. They WANT to destroy America.
Trump is the only man standing between freedom and tyranny.
America First is the title now. Ultra Mega MAGA.
Amen