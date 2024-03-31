USA & drug-resistant GONORRHEA: first two cases of super strength gonorrhea strain that is resistant to EVERY antibiotic - as experts warn it poses ‘serious public health concern’; China as FOCI
resistant to ALL antibiotics, no connection between 2 cases in Massachusetts which is troubling, suggestive of spread; spread via sexual contact with penis, vagina, mouth, or anus of infected partner
Up to 98 percent of bacteria samples taken from patients with the STD across 13 Chinese provinces had the ability to sidestep frontline antibiotics, according to a new CDC report.’
‘Over 97 percent of the samples were resistant to the drug ciprofloxacin, commonly known as Cipro, while 78 percent resisted treatment with penicillin, another ubiquitous antibiotic.
Roughly 17 percent of samples were resistant to azithromycin and cefixime, while eight percent were immune to the current standard of care, ceftriaxone.
The percentage of gonorrhea bacteria strains resistant to ceftriaxone has risen from 2.9 percent to 8.1 percent, which is much higher than what is reported in other countries.
For instance, in the UK in 2022, only 0.21 percent of strains showed reduced susceptibility to ceftriaxone.’
‘The prevalence of Neisseria gonorrhoeae resistance to ceftriaxone was 8.1%, approximately three times the 2017 rate of 2.9%; five provinces reported >10% ceftriaxone resistance. Resistance prevalences to cefixime, azithromycin, tetracycline, penicillin, and ciprofloxacin were 16.0%, 16.9%, 77.1%, 77.8%, and 97.6%, respectively.’
Immunocompromised … compliments of the Pfizer/Moderna bioweapons.
If it's spread heterosexually then it will pose no problem to today's US male, the exemplars of which are Pete Buttigieg, Lia Thomas, Lindsey Graham and Dylan Mulvaney. However, if it can be contracted by the anus then the US male gens Z and alpha populations in particular will be decimated. An mRNA vaccine that will be mandated for the entire US population is no doubt already under development.