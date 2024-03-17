or knowing they had zero training…these fuckers killed our parents, grand-parents etc.

Medical doctors must hang for this, this was murder, I want people investigated to show us where was the evidence, what was the basis and when the deaths especially in New York were piling up when people went on vents, why did they not stop the ventilators. Why?

Hang these beasts, these devils, why? Because these fuckers made money, were incentivized. Hang them! High! Get the courts, get the judges, we want some hangings! We need juries, hurry!

no doubt too, many, many who died were very fat, obese and were difficult to handle in ER. Obesity emerged as a super loaded risk factor for severe outcomes. Some said that the process of placing the intubation and ventilator increased risk of spewing pathogen; everything about the ventilator was wrong! They are murderers!