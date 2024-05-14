Very good stack by McCullough and Leake on the coming fraud of FDA & H5N1 as it ramps up scare tactics because they have to collude with Biden INC to steal another election: 'FDA Is Prepping for H5N1
Human Transmission Commissioner Robert M. Califf testifies about countermeasures'; see McCullough's stack below, great points especially as to the corruption of FDA's Hahn and Gotlieb; how can pharma
get to hire you legally if you just regulated them and gave them EUA for their fraud Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine?
How?
(100) FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told the US senate that the FDA is preparing for a possible jump of bird flu to humans? My questions are: 1)why? as we have no indication of this 2)key is what will 47 (substack.com)
FDA Is Prepping for H5N1 Human Transmission (substack.com)
