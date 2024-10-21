‘With Zuckerberg’s confession about his FBI tryst and the release of the Twitter files (parts 6–7), it’s now patently clear that a coalition of USG agencies, SM companies, MSM, the Republican establishment, and democratic operatives conspired and stole the 2020 election by suppressing the Hunter Biden Laptop story and engaging in massive election disinformation activity.

Image 1: A sampling of few of the 2016-2022 USG and Republican establishment sponsored active measures

It’s also evident that operations like:

were coordinated active measures designed to target President Trump and the MAGA movement. Yep, the Bushes, McCain and Romney may be out of office, but, their dynasties and the old DOJ/DoD/FBI/Agency networks are alive and kicking.

Image 2: A few of the Bush/republican establishment DOJ affiliates pimping the Mar-A-Logo raid

This poem is dedicated to all of the Bush-Romney-McCain-USG cockroaches who in 2016-2022 cried: ‘Havoc!’, slipped the dogs of war, and butchered our republic and justice system.

The Disinformation Cockroaches (inspired by Lord Byron’s The Destruction of Sennacherib)

The cockroaches crawled out of the swamp in the night,

The USG and MSM conspired with them with delight;

The facts checkers drowned the truth in lies,

Crowning a corrupt senile usurper in disguise.

Like the leaves of the forest when summer is green,

‘Russian Collusion’ and ‘J6’ played on every screen;

Like the fallen leaves when autumn hath blown,

The Hatch Act now lies dead with no one to mourn.

For the Angel of truth flapped his wings in a gust,

And breathed in the face of the deep state as he passed;

The ministry of truth censors waxed deadly and chill,

And their hearts but once heaved, and forever grew still!

The authors of the Twitter mails now cry and bemoan,

The idols of grift have fallen in the temple of Mammon;

And the WaPo-NYT demon smote by the sword,

Hath vanished like sin in the glance of the Lord!

A sampling of Republican establishment anti-MAGA/Trump operatives

Howse, Flynn, McInerney, and Fanning – The Kraken and Raid 11/27/20 interview (~ min 42:00)

Roger Stone – The architect (with Flynn) of the J6 riots, an anti-Trump saboteur, and a sexual pervert extraordinaire

Kevin Moncla – A convicted criminal and a leading disinformation artist regarding the GA elections (1, 2, 3)

Jovan Pulitzer – The king-of-con, the man behind Swordgate and multiple fake 2020 election claims

Ben Hendrick – A Microsoft exec, a Romney operative and a producer of disinformation movies about the GA ballots (1, 2, 3, 4)

Shawn Smith – A DoD op and his involvement in the staging of the J6 riots

References

The 2000 Mules from Outer Space

My Name is Jack Maxey, and I’m a Fabricator

The Birth of the American Weimar Republic

The Disinformation Cockroaches – The Illustrated Primer (yaacovapelbaum.com)

'

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)