is way better than the idiocy we had for the Presidential debates…Vance actually helped Trump tonight…never thought I would say that…

these two rehabbed their leaders…

Good show JD, good show Tim…and I want neither of you as POTUS ever!

see the full debate here!

Clandestine on the debate:

‘JD Vance just MASSACRED Tim Walz!

Walz looked like a deer in the headlights, while Vance was cool, calm, and collected. Vance is operating on a mental plane far above Walz.

Then when you add Walz’s gaffes about befriending “school shooters”, learning to govern in China, the horrible optics from some of the weird faces he was making, the contradictions, the lies, and the head-scratching answers; it’s hard to describe this as anything but a colossal catastrophe for the Harris campaign.

Vance came off as understanding and genuine. He was sharp, direct, concise, and stayed even keel, displaying his great leadership qualities, and addressing the core problems Americans are actually concerned about. It was a night and day difference standing next to Walz.

Hopefully, this performance will translate to more support for Trump, particularly in the Rust Belt battleground states that Vance was tasked with appealing to.

What a performance from JD Vance.’

