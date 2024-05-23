Obesity and diabetes are vaccine induced autoimmune diseases. Wegovy, Ozempic, insulin injections used to "treat" are contaminated with yeast proteins that cause more de novo autoimmune diseases. (substack.com)



‘Vaccines are contaminated with numerous animal, plant, human, viral, bacterial, fungal and aeroallergen proteins. One contaminant, bovine adiponectin can result in induction of autoimmunity that causes many diseases including obesity and diabetes.

Role of bovine adiponectin contaminated vaccine induced autoimmunity in the etiology of type 2 diabetes, atherosclerosis related coronary artery disease, cerebral infarction, obesity and polycystic ovarian syndrome; epicutaneous immunotherapy home remedy as a potential prevention or treatment approach

The FDA recently approved Wegovy for obesity. Ozempic is used for type 2 diabetes. Insulin injections are used in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Wegovy and Ozempic are two brand names for semaglutide injections. All of them are contaminated with yeast proteins as yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) is used in manufacturing the products.

Predictably, when injected with these products, people start making anti-saccharomyces cerevisiae antibodies (ASCA).

Anti-Saccharomyces cerevisiae antibodies are frequent in type 1 diabetes

ASCA cause numerous diseases including de novo autoimmune disorders due to cross-reaction with human proteins.

Anti-Saccharomyces cerevisiae autoantibodies in autoimmune diseases: from bread baking to autoimmunity

Bioinformatics and epidemiological evidence link yeast protein containing HPV and Hepatitis B vaccines to numerous autoimmune disorders such as vitiligo, narcolepsy, hypothyroidism, systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis

Former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb said:

We have more co-morbid illness among young people in this country — more asthma, more obesity, more diabetes — so there is going to be higher risk with our school-age population,

He should know. He worked hard at FDA and at Pharma to make this happen.

We spend the most money on healthcare and have the sickest population. We know why.’