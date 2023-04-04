Vitamin D and Risk for Type 2 Diabetes in People With Prediabetes: huge systematic review (using 3 randomized controlled trials) by Pittas et al. showing in adults with prediabetes, vitamin D
was effective in decreasing risk for diabetes.
‘Vitamin D reduced risk for diabetes by 15% (hazard ratio, 0.85 [95% CI, 0.75 to 0.96]) in adjusted analyses, with a 3-year absolute risk reduction of 3.3% (CI, 0.6% to 6.0%). The effect of vitamin D did not differ in prespecified subgroups.
Among participants assigned to the vitamin D group who maintained an intratrial mean serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D level of at least 125 nmol/L (≥50 ng/mL) compared with 50 to 74 nmol/L (20 to 29 ng/mL) during follow-up, cholecalciferol reduced risk for diabetes by 76% (hazard ratio, 0.24 [CI, 0.16 to 0.36]), with a 3-year absolute risk reduction of 18.1% (CI, 11.7% to 24.6%).
Vitamin D increased the likelihood of regression to normal glucose regulation by 30% (rate ratio, 1.30 [CI, 1.16 to 1.46]). There was no evidence of difference in the rate ratios for adverse events (kidney stones: 1.17 [CI, 0.69 to 1.99]; hypercalcemia: 2.34 [CI, 0.83 to 6.66]; hypercalciuria: 1.65 [CI, 0.83 to 3.28]; death: 0.85 [CI, 0.31 to 2.36]).’
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36745886/
I sit out in the winter, 25,000 iu/hr. Check my nanomolar levels periodically, and ensure I have a great balance of zinc and copper. Haven't been sick in over 40 years. My unjabbed, 17 year old daughter has NEVER been to a doctor. She grew up on organic avocados, strawberry gruel I made her, from our trees and land. her treats were cod liver oil and chlorella. Never been sick longer than 4 hours!
Modern, allopathic/Rockefeller/jewish medicine is as crooked, as everything else those people touch.
The only thing vitamin D is bad for is Big Pharma.