VP Kamala Harris: Two clear reasons why VP Harris is disqualified to run for POTUS; 1)she helped Obama, Biden, Mayorkas flood the US with millions of illegals among them being rapists & killers who
have killed American women & girls and 2)she had intimate day-to-day detail of Biden & his non compos mentis (unsound mind) situation & helped cover it up, she helped LIE & deceive Americans & world
Harris is inept, a fraud, a liar, she has harmed USA and with Obama and Biden, has made all Americans high risk for gang rape. Our women. For the 2 reasons above especially failure to discharge duties under 25th amendment, she is not eligible to run for POTUS, she is disqualified! Harris is a clear and present danger! That she would lie and cover-up the clear inability of Biden to be POTUS and run for re-election, is unforgiveable and she must be remembered historically when the story is written about her. She was set to and is defrauding USA. She has yet to date, to win a proper election of the people. Word is she ‘slept’ her way in life. Dalliances. I do not know this or the minutia and this is not my concern. I do see how all of her modern posts are appointed when others must compete in elections and face the polls.
This is not a personal issue, as she may be a better person than many of us, maybe most though many of you will beg to differ. I do not know her personally. I am debating her political and VP career, and it is a complete disaster and pure failures. We have the right to examine this now for again, she is headed into a position where others have to compete, and she does not. If she had run in a POTUS primary I am sure she would have not won. Moreover, Trump must insist on two (2) debates, two, not one, for now he is saddled with a new candidate, and must prepare and also debate to flesh out differences and allow the nation to get a clear look at the differences…it is not his fault. Cut them no slack.
Two debates.
I thought you would like her. She is a staunch Zionist and married to a Jewish Zionist. She puts Israel first.
I think wanting to destroy your own country whilst enriching your globalist masters via the destruction of small businesses and helping usher in Orwellian control are required attributes for global leadership roles these days.