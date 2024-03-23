VP Madame Kamala 'Giggles and Cackles' Harris makes Bush's VP Dan Quayle blush, makes Quayle look Rhodes material, like he chairs the Mensa club...good God, I kind of like Kamala, she entertains me
I think she know what she wants to say (I hope) but what comes out is nothing short of rubbish.
The woman speaks in gypsy curses! Hilarious :-)